Jenny Frost of Atomic Kitten is thankful after cutting her skull open on a rock.

Jenny Frost, the lead singer of Atomic Kitten, was spending her bank holiday in Ibiza with pals when she got slashed on the head.

The 43-year-old from Wallasey posted a snapshot of the severe cut on her Instagram page today, telling fans she got it on a rock.

“So on the last day of August and the last day of my besties being here – figured I’d go out with a bang!!!” she said in the caption. Against a rocky outcropping. It was just a dumb tumble, but I didn’t see the enormous boulder in between my palms (it was pitch black and literally the only rock within a mile radius) when I put my hands out to stop myself.

Jenny expressed her gratitude for being rushed to hospital to have her head cut patched, despite the fact that her injuries could have been far worse, according to the Mirror Online.

“Feeling really happy that it is not worse!” she said on the post. “We are the fortunate ones.”

The severe cut, which runs from her brow to her hairline, is sewn up in the photo released by the TV host.

The mother of three now lives in Ibiza with her husband Vicente Juan Spiteri and their three sons, Nico, Blake, and Casper, her eldest son from a previous relationship.

Jenny’s fans were quick to leave well-wishes in the comments section of her article.

“Get better soon,” one of her fans remarked, while another wrote, “Oh no Jen. “I hope everything is fine with you.”

“Omg Jen hope you’re well sweetie sending you loads of love,” said Danielle Lloyd, a fellow scouser and TV personality.