Jenny and Lee, stars of Gogglebox, make an exciting announcement to their followers.

After weeks apart, Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox have reunited to film the new season.

The pals are a big hit with Channel 4 viewers, and they’ll be back on Friday evening.

Jenny and Lee have been away for a few weeks while Lee was in Cyprus seeing his partner Steve.

As seen on TV, Mum notices an unwanted alteration in her home.

However, the couple posted a selfie of themselves on the sofa in the trailer to Instagram, which piqued the interest of their fans.

“Look who’s back filming with 2 days to go to Gogglebox season 18 hope your looking forward to it see ya everyone on Friday,” they said beside the photo.

Instagram

Their followers were overjoyed to see the best friends reunited, and they were quick to express their delight.

“Yay my faves,” sarah hamiltonsutton said.

“I can’t flippin wait,” mrskanch said.

“Can’t wait!!!” remarked moeymcphee. “Here’s to Friday.”

“Yay, can’t wait to see you both,” linziashcroft commented.

“Really looking forward to it – missed you,” deborah.hales replied.

“Both looking pretty well,” helen.jukes1 added. I’m excited to see what happens.”