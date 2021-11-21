Jenny and Lee from Gogglebox are floor fans with a throwback snap.

Jenny Newby and Lee Riley of Gogglebox have left viewers speechless as they showcased their miraculous makeover.

The popular duo’s entertaining comments on the week’s best programming has cemented their place as staunch Channel 4 favorites.

Jenny and Lee’s fans are also treated to Instagram updates of their off-screen escapades on a daily basis.

The lifelong friends took to social media to share a photo of Jenny wearing a t-shirt with a throwback photo from their friendship’s early days.

Lee, ecstatic, joked that the figures on the t-shirt were unfamiliar to him.

“Loving the t-shirt Jenny who is it?” he captioned the photo.

Fans and admirers of celebrities filled the comments section with admiration for the reality TV personalities.

Ellie Warner, a co-star, posed the following question: “This is a fantastic t-shirt! I’m not sure where I can acquire one.” Clare said, ” “I adore you a lot. You exemplify what true friendship and boundless pleasure are all about. You make me laugh and grin even when you’re at your lowest point in life. Fridays are my favorite days of the week.” “Totally adore you both,” Marilyn said, “you make Friday nights worth it wish you were on longer.” “Oh my gosh..you two absolutely rock!!” Margaret wrote. “I simply appreciate & admire the beautiful friendship you have,” Traci remarked. “You are without a doubt my favourite one pair on Gogglebox!”