Jennifer Love Hewitt Gives Birth to Aidan James, and Fans React.

Jennifer Love Hewitt and her husband Brian Hallisay have welcomed their third child. The infant boy is named after the child of the character she played in “Ghost Whisperer,” much to the pleasure of her fans.

In an Instagram post on Thursday, the 42-year-old singer and actress shared the exciting news.

In her post, she added, “Well, this is how my kids sent me to the hospital.” “My stomach was a huge hit. ‘It is thought that when women are in labor, they leave their bodies and travel to the stars to collect their kids’ souls before returning to this earth together.’ It was a wonderful honor for me to pick you up, Aidan James. Now it’s back to cuddling and sleeping.”

Her announcement came with a black-and-white photo of her pregnant belly with what looked to be a temporary tattoo of a winking eye and the words “It’s a boy,” “9 months,” and “Almost cooked.”

More than 132,000 people have liked the post so far, with many of them taking to the comments section to congratulate Hewitt and express their support of Baby Aidan’s name.

“I really appreciate how you named your child Aidan after Melinda from Ghost Whisperer. Congratulations!” one of the fans wrote.

“OMG, you’re going to name him Aiden?” Do you remember your “son” from Ghost Whisperer? Queen, congratulations!!!” another remarked.

Hewitt starred as Melinda Gordon in the television series “Ghost Whisperer,” which aired from 2005 to 2010. Aiden Lucas was the name of her character’s child in the series.

In May, Hewitt revealed that she was expecting a child. “Oh baby!” she wrote in an Instagram picture. We’re expecting another one. I’m overjoyed to finally be able to share this news with you all. Thank you for being a part of our journey and providing us with a platform to share this news, @clearblue!”

Hewitt, who is already a mother to Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 6, stated that while they were open to expanding their family, they were not anticipating a third child at this time.

"We had always been open to a third, but we didn't expect it would be this year, given the tumultuous year the rest of the globe was experiencing. So far, I believe we've been able to raise two really exceptional children who will serve as excellent role models. To be able to accomplish all of that again with another small human has been such a delightful, lovely, and unexpected gift in this time."