Jennifer Lopez’s Mother Appearance In Ben Affleck’s Star-Studded Commercial [Watch]

Jennifer Lopez’s mother, Guadalupe Rodrguez, has worked with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez’s boyfriend.

Lopez’s mother, Lupe, appeared to be having a good time in Affleck’s new commercial for WynnBET, a mobile sports betting and iGaming app from Wynn Resorts. She could be seen playing the slots with glee in a video released by the firm on Monday.

“Come on, Lupe! You can do it!” In the commercial, she reminds herself, “You can do this girl.” “Like the slot machines in St. Louis.”

As he passes past her, the “Justice League” star hears her and thinks to himself, “St. Louis?”

Shaquille O’Neal, a former Miami Heat player, suddenly enters from an elevator just as Affleck is describing the squad as “awful.” When the actor realizes the 7-foot-1 former NBA star is right behind him, he hurriedly backtracks, stating, “They’re horrible now.” They used to be fantastic. You know, when Shaq was on the court.”

The commercial, which also featured Melvin Gregg and other sports betting fans, was directed by Affleck.

The commercial was shot in June, just a few weeks after Affleck and Rodriguez were photographed backstage at Lopez’s performance at the Vax Live Concert. Lopez stated during the event that the epidemic prevented her from spending Christmas with her mother.

“It’s the first time in my entire life. We’ve been gone for far too long, but she’s here with me today, and she’s vaccinated,” Lopez told Entertainment Tonight. “I remembered the song she used to sing to me when I was a baby as I was thinking about what music to sing tonight. So, if you don’t mind, I’d love to sing that song tonight… “I’m sure you’ve heard about it!”

Lopez then called her mother up to the stage and asked her to join her in singing Neil Diamond’s “Sweet Caroline.”

Lopez and Affleck rekindled their affair in April after their respective breakup from Alex Rodriguez and Ana de Armas. After meeting on the set of their film “Gigli,” they began dating in July 2002. They got engaged in November of that year, but broke it off in January of the following year.

Lopez’s mother and Affleck, according to an unidentified source, were quite close. Rodriguez was said to be pulling for them and was disappointed when they broke up.

“Guadalupe had a thing for Ben. When they couldn’t work things out years ago, she was disappointed. She’s overjoyed that they’re back together,” a source claimed.

“Jennifer is really close with her mother,” the insider stated. It’s. Brief News from Washington Newsday.