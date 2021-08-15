Jennifer Lopez unfollows her ex-boyfriend Alex Rodriguez on Instagram and deletes his photos.

In the midst of her revived romance with Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez has deleted any traces of her ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, off her social media pages.

After two years of engagement and a total of four years together, Lopez and Rodriguez called it quits in April. Fans observed that the singer-actress redesigned her Instagram account months after their breakup and deleted all photographs and videos of the former MLB star, according to Page Six.

Their photos from President Joe Biden’s inauguration, where she performed “This Land Is Your Land” and “America the Beautiful,” were among the posts Lopez erased.

Lopez, on the other hand, saved her solitary photos and videos from the event.

Lopez not only deleted all of Rodriguez’s photos from her account, but she also unfollowed her ex on Instagram.

Several admirers reacted to Lopez’s decision, with one tweeting that it “had to be done.”

“That’s how it’s done.” I shouldn’t have treated her like a second-class citizen. Another person said, “She’s the [G.O.A.T.].” A third Twitter user said, “JLo wins again!”

Lopez deleted her ex-boyfriend from her Instagram account less than a month after making her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official by publishing a photo of them kissing on her 52nd birthday.

Lopez celebrated her birthday aboard what appeared to be a luxurious yacht in the rest of the slideshow she shared to commemorate the occasion. The actress paired a flowing flowery cover-up with stacked gold necklaces and an olive wide-brim hat with a red string bikini with an orange triangle pattern. Meanwhile, Affleck was dressed in a blue button-down shirt with the sleeves folded up.

Lopez and Affleck celebrated Lopez’s birthday on July 24 at a party at celebrity hotspot L’Opera in Saint-Tropez, France, according to E! News. As the crowd roared, the couple was seen kissing and filming on their phones during the party.

Rodriguez, who turned 46 only days after Lopez, was also in Saint-Tropez over the weekend.

The exes had planned to celebrate her birthday there when they were still together, according to an unnamed source who told Us Weekly at the time that they didn’t realize the other would still go. Lopez came with Affleck, while Rodriguez was seen with Melanie Collins and his buddies.

“Neither Jen nor Alex altered their minds about going to the French Riviera for J. Lo’s birthday this year,” the insider claimed. “Alex had no idea Jen would still be there. Brief News from Washington Newsday.