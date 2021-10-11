Jennifer Lopez Shines At Ben Affleck’s ‘The Last Duel’ New York Premiere

At the New York premiere of Ben Affleck’s latest film, “The Last Duel,” Jennifer Lopez stole the show.

The singer-actress attended the event, which took place at Lincoln Center on Saturday night, with her partner, and shared some of their red carpet images on social media on Sunday.

Lopez could be seen standing out of the spotlight, leaning against a pillar, and letting Affleck do his thing in one of the photographs.

She wore a brown Herve Leger two-piece ensemble with a long-sleeved crop top and a tight skirt with a thigh-high split that showed off her great abs. Her hair was pulled back into a fantastic half-up, half-down style, and she wore a nude lip color that matched perfectly with her hair, which was pulled back into a fabulous half-up, half-down style. Affleck wore a black velvet suit, which he co-wrote with his old buddy Matt Damon for the historical drama.

“Red carpet magic,” Lopez wrote beside the hashtag “#TheLastDuelpremiere.”

The “Let’s Get Loud” singer also shared snippets and photos from the event on her Instagram Stories. Her entry at the event was captured on video, with Drake’s “Way 2 Sexy” playing in the background. She then followed up with images from behind-the-scenes.

Her posts have over 2 million likes as of this writing, with many of her fans showering her with fire and heart-eyes emojis and praises in the comments area.

“Wonderful couple,” one fan said. Another fan said, “Those abs.”

Others shared their love for the couple and gushed over how supportive they had been of one another since their romance was rekindled.

“It’s fantastic how you and Ben help each other out in your separate fields. I adore the two of you together “a fan said

Lopez was assisted by stylists Rob Zangardi and Mariel Haenn, as well as Mary Phillips, Lorenzo Martin, and Eri Ishi Zu, in bringing her ensemble to life. Fans, celebrities, and fellow designers all praised Zangardi, who also posted a snapshot of Lopez’s look at the premiere.

Madelaine Petsch wrote, “So much yes to her clothing.”

Rachel Zoe, a fashion designer, also joined in with a sequence of fire emojis in response to the article.