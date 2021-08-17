Jennifer Lopez reportedly purchases jewelry for Ben Affleck and Jennifer Garner’s daughters.

According to a story, Jennifer Lopez handed Ben Affleck’s daughters gifts on his birthday.

On Sunday, the 52-year-old singer attended a gathering at producer Jennifer Klein’s home in Los Angeles’ Brentwood district with her 13-year-old daughter Emme. According to People, she purchased jewelry for Affleck’s children, Violet, 15, and Seraphina, 12, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

“She and Emme picked out multiple ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben’s girls, when they stopped by the Made by Mary jewelry station,” an unnamed insider told the magazine.

At Affleck’s 49th birthday party on Sunday night, the “On The Floor” singer reportedly planned to gift them to Violet daughter Seraphina.

Lopez’s twin brother Max, 13, and ex-husband Marc Anthony, 52, share Emme. Affleck has a nine-year-old kid named Samuel.

Lopez was joined to Klein’s annual “Day of Indulgence” event by her close friend and “Hustlers” producer Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas. Diane Warren and Laverne Cox were also in attendance, apparently praising Lopez’s appearance in images from her recent vacation in France with the “Justice League” actor.

An anonymous party participant told People, “J.Lo had a tremendous smile on her face at that.”

Affleck’s birthday celebration with Lopez and his kids on Sunday night was kept under wraps. Earlier that day, the two were photographed separately.

Lopez was seen out and about with her son, Max, in addition to her visit to Klein’s residence, while Affleck was seen out and about with his three children. The mother and son were photographed at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles, according to TMZ. According to the site, they were escorted by a number of bodyguards.

Since rekindling their romance early this year, Affleck and Lopez have been spending time with one other’s children. Last month, the pair was seen strolling through Universal Studios in Hollywood with her twins Max and Emme and his son Samuel. The group was escorted by their bodyguards through Springfield, the park’s “Simpsons”-themed attraction.

A week later, without Lopez, Affleck spent time with two of his children, Seraphina and Samuel, as well as Lopez’s daughter Emme. In Universal City, California, the actor accompanied the three kids to Universal CityWalk.

Lopez’s children, according to a source, were “on board” with the move from Miami to Los Angeles.

The source continued, “They are progressively coming to know Ben.” “Everything appears to be in order. Jennifer appears to be really serious about this. Brief News from Washington Newsday.