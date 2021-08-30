Jennifer Lopez Is Said To Have Made A Fashion Mistake At A Dolce & Gabbana Event [Photos].

Jennifer Lopez looked stunning in a regal gown she wore to a Dolce & Gabbana fashion show over the weekend, but she reportedly overlooked one critical element before leaving her hotel.

On Instagram, the 52-year-old singer-actress revealed her ensemble for the Dolce & Gabbana fashion show in Venice, Italy, on Saturday. Lopez wore a regal floral-print ensemble from the designers, which included a puffed-sleeved floral teal, green, and pink cloak, a bralette, and black silk slacks.

The “Hustlers” star accessorized the look with a bejeweled headdress and hefty glittery heels.

Lopez flaunted her glitzy gown from every aspect, including close-ups of Chris Appleton and Mary Phillips’ hair and makeup.

She captioned a video of herself strutting toward the camera, “That runway show shine.”

Lopez, on the other hand, is said to have made a significant fashion faux pas by forgetting to remove the price tag from her cloak.

A label can be seen still attached to Lopez’s cape in photographs taken by the Daily Mail as she was brought by her security and glam team to a water taxi that would carry her to the glam event.

The pictures were quickly posted on Twitter as well.

“That’s the new fashion: displaying the price,” one enthusiast joked. It’s within your means!” “Perhaps it’s part of the design,” one person offered.

“But, really, who hasn’t done this?” says the narrator. “I’m sure she [doesn’t] care,” another Twitter user stated, while a fourth claimed, “I’m sure she [doesn’t] care.”

However, the majority of Lopez’s fans and admirers were simply blown away by her appearance at the event.

“As always, @JLo looks stunning in whatever dress. Wow!” According to one Twitter user.

“Oh my god,” stated Mindy Kaling on her Instagram post, while JLo Beauty wrote, “Looking utterly LIMITLESS.”