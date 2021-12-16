Jennifer Lopez is enraged at Ben Affleck for blaming Jennifer Garner for his alcoholic behavior.

Jennifer Lopez is said to be unhappy after Ben Affleck publicly blamed his drinking problems on his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner.

The “Gone Girl” star claimed that he felt “stuck” in his marriage with Garner, which was one of the reasons he began drinking.

According to a source close to Lopez, Affleck broke an agreement they had when he spoke about his broken marriage and alcohol addiction in a recent interview on “The Howard Stern Show.” “Jennifer is furious,” stated the source.

“They both agreed that after what happened the previous time they were together, they wouldn’t discuss about their private lives in any depth,” the insider continued. “It was meticulously planned that they would take pictures together, but that was it.” “‘No questions about JLO and Ben,’ the press is informed at gatherings. Only film-related inquiries. Now he screamed and drew her into it with his large mouth “The source continued to say.

Lopez also said that she had meticulously planned to merge her family with Affleck’s, which included his children and ex-wife Jennifer Garner. “Jen (Lopez) has been putting in a lot of effort to get to know Ben’s kids. They’ll read the remarks from their father in which he disparages their mother. Jen has also put forth a lot of effort to build a relationship with Jennifer (Garner). Ben had just blown that up as well “According to the source.

J.Lo, according to the insider, "This sloppy sh*t will not be tolerated. She's all tucked in. She knows what she's doing." During his conversation with Stern, Affleck, 49, revealed that if he were married to Garner, he would "probably still be drinking." "It's part of why I started drinking… because I was stuck," the actor, who has battled alcoholism for years and completed many treatment sessions, added. ""I can't leave because of my kids," I said, "but I'm not happy, so what do I do?" I drank a bottle of scotch and fell asleep on the couch, which did not turn out to be the solution." "[Lopez] is furious. She is being drawn into this by the fact that she is dating him. She has no desire to get dragged into this "Page Six was told by another source. "Jennifer Garner is someone she has met. "It's risky and cavalier of him," the source stated, adding, "she's trying to get to know her and Ben's kids."" In 2002, Lopez and Affleck began dating. The pair agreed to just a day before their wedding in 2003.