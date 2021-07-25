Jennifer Lopez celebrates her birthday by posting a photo of herself kissing Ben Affleck and flaunting her bikini body on Instagram.

On her 52nd birthday, Jennifer Lopez made her relationship with Ben Affleck Instagram official.

Since reconciling early this year, Lopez and Affleck have been inseparable, but they have yet to publicly address their romance or post about one other on social media – until now.

On Saturday, the “On The Floor” singer turned 52 years old, and she celebrated by posting a series of images of herself in a yellow and pink bikini on Instagram and Twitter. Lopez and Affleck had a passionate kiss in the last photo.

Lopez said in the caption of the photographs, which have received over 5 million likes as of writing, “5 2… what it do.”

Lopez’s admirers and followers congratulated her on her birthday and praised her bikini physique. They also gushed about her restored relationship with Affleck, with whom she was previously engaged from 2002 until 2004.

“THIS IS THE LAST ONE! HAPPY BIRTHDAY, QUEEN!” Ashley Graham made a remark.

Elaine Goldsmith Thomas wrote, “I mean, if you’re going go Instagram official, do it like @jlo.”

Chris Appleton wrote, “Danmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmmm

“Yes, the pinnacle!!!!! Every birthday, you become not only more beautiful, but also more effervescent!!!! Year after year, you break records while being the nicest, most talented, and most beautiful soul! That is very extraordinary! I adore you!!! [fire emoji]Have the finest day!!!!” says the concluding slide. Tracey Anderson joined to the conversation.

“When I’m your age, I want to look like this!” @ponyy boyy has been added.

“You appear to be in a great mood!” Hoda Kotb penned the piece.

Lopez told Hoda Kotb on the “Today” show earlier this week that she planned to keep her birthday celebrations simple and low-key this year.

“These birthdays just keep coming,” the singer-actress remarked. “I’ll be celebrating with pals, having a good time, raising a glass, giving a toast,” she says.

Lopez, on the other hand, avoided inquiries about her rekindled romance with Affleck, stating only, “I am thrilled!”

Lopez previously stated that she is at the “best period of my life” and assured her fans that she is content in an interview earlier this month.

“I’m overjoyed. ‘How are you doing?’ I’m sure folks are always curious. What exactly is going on? ‘Are you all right?’ That’s it. On Apple Music 1, Lopez told Zane Low, “I’ve never been better.” “And I just want everyone to know that this is the best moment of their lives. It’s the most wonderful time of my life.”

Lopez moved from Miami, Florida, to Los Angeles, California, last month, according to an unnamed source who spoke to E! News. Brief News from Washington Newsday.