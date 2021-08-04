Jennifer Lopez and BTS to Work Together? Fans are speculating about a possible merger.

Jennifer Lopez has once again delighted her global followers “ARMY” after following BTS’ official Twitter account in July. JLo shared a Tiktok video by music producer Carneyval, who combined her latest song “Cambia El Paso” with BTS’ “Permission to Dance.”

For the song “Cambia El Paso,” Lopez teamed up with Puerto Rican rapper Rauw Alejandro.

The song, which was released in July, has now surpassed 17 million views on the singer’s official YouTube account.

She also shared a video of choreographer Sienna Lalau dancing to the mashup on Tiktok. BTS’ dance movements for the songs “Dionysus” and “ON” were choreographed by Lalau. Lopez included BTS’ official Twitter account in her message, which piqued fans’ interest in a potential collaboration between the two superstars.

Fans of the K-pop sensations flocked to Twitter to express their excitement about a possible collaboration between Lopez and BTS.

“The QUEEN making a remark!! Is this a hint, y’all?’ J. x BTS Pls @BTS twt @BIGHIT MUSIC @J_____________________________________ “Lo, make this a reality!!!,” a fan exclaimed.

Another follower wrote, “Omg @BTS twt x @JLo it’s like my childhood meeting my maturity AND WITH @sienna lalau we’ve been blessed.”

Lopez and BTS began following one other on Twitter in July, and fans quickly assumed that the performers will collaborate in the near future. Some speculated that the legendary septet may perform with Lopez in a Spanish tune.

BTS’ J-Hope and Jimin sang the Spanish part of the song “Chicken Noodle Soup” in their online performance “BTS 2021 MUSTER Sowoozoo” in June.

Becky G, a Mexican-American singer, sang the Spanish part of the song first. It was her first collaboration with J-Hope in the new year.

Lopez shared an Instagram video in November 2020 of her and her twin children, Emme and Maximilian, dancing to BTS’ “Dynamite” during a quarantine Thanksgiving live broadcast dance party.

BTS’s first all-English single, “Dynamite,” reached the top of the Billboard Hot 100 in September 2020.

It was taken off the chart by Billboard in April due to a chart regulation that states that if a song spends more than 20 weeks on the chart and falls to No. 50, it is forcefully removed.