Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck visit a $65 million mansion on Los Angeles’ ‘Billionaires’ Row,’ according to reports.

According to a story, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez were recently observed looking at residences together, indicating that their rekindled romance is ready to move forward.

Affleck drove the two of them in a black Mercedes as he and Lopez toured a number of multimillion-dollar residences in Los Angeles on Thursday, according to a footage and photographs obtained by Daily Mail. Before heading into one of the properties they were looking at, the “Justice League” star and the singer became affectionate and shared a lovely kiss.

Affleck sported his scruffy brown beard and was dressed down in a dark T-shirt. The actress from “Hustlers” likewise decided for a laid-back style with minimal makeup.

Lopez’s brown tresses were pulled back into a neat ponytail, revealing her diamond earrings. She also put on sunglasses, which she took off after they had parked.

According to the publication, one of the mansions they visited was a $65 million mansion in Holmby Hills, which is part of L.A.’s “Billionaires’ Row.” It contains eight bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, and a total area of about 31,000 square feet.

Lopez has also been seen inspecting schools in the area for her 13-year-old twins Emme and Maximilian, according to the outlet. The singer is usually found in Miami, Florida, where she can spend time with her children and ex-husband, Marc Anthony.

Lopez was ready to go to Los Angeles, where Affleck is based, for a fresh start with the actor, an unnamed source told E! News last month.

“This summer, she’ll split her time between L.A. and the Hamptons, but L.A. will be her home base. According to the insider, she is looking into schools for her children in the fall. “She is looking forward to a new beginning and working with Ben. They’ll be back in Los Angeles soon.”

Last week, sources informed Us Weekly that Affleck and Lopez are ready to take their romance to the next level.

When they’re not working, Ben and Jen spend practically every night together, according to the insider. “They intend to move in together as soon as possible.”

According to the source, neither Affleck nor Lopez believe they are “rushing things.”

According to the source, neither Affleck nor Lopez believe they are "rushing things."

"In Jen's opinion, she and Ben have their entire lives ahead of them to set things up in a comfortable manner. She aims to be a hands-on stepmother who is there for Ben in that regard, as well as she will wish.