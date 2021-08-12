Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck tour a $85 million Beverly Hills mansion.

Jennifer Lopez’s search for the ideal Los Angeles residence continues. On Tuesday, the singer was seen touring a $85 million Beverly Hills property with Ben Affleck.

The 38,000-square-foot mansion features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a large pool, and an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring. A guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse are also included. According to TMZ, the parking structure can hold up to 80 cars.

Following that, the couple reportedly went to the San Fernando Valley to explore a Toluca Lake mansion once owned by late standup comic Bob Hope and his wife Dolores.

The home is presently advertised for $40 million and is owned by investment mogul Ron Burkle. According to TMZ, it lies on 5 acres of property and contains a one-hole golf course.

Lopez was initially seen examining a $65 million estate in the posh Holmby Hills neighborhood last month, prompting reports of her house-hunting efforts. At the moment, Affleck, who is supposed to be assisting her in finding the suitable property, was also seen with her.

According to reports, the couple was shown a few mansions in the neighborhood by a high-end broker. Lopez and Affleck followed close behind in their car, sharing a kiss before entering the home. Entertainment The house, according to Tonight, is a 31,000-square-foot mansion with eight bedrooms and 12 bathrooms.

Lopez and Affleck, according to previous reports, have no plans to live together just yet. Their “friends wouldn’t be surprised if they move in together and eventually end up together,” a source told Entertainment Tonight.

Their connection is “serious,” according to another insider.

“They have insane chemistry on another level. They’re both incredibly passionate about each other and are head over heels in love, just like they used to be. This time, though, they both believe this is the last time,” the person said.

Lopez and Affleck got engaged in 2002 and planned to marry in September of that year. Unfortunately, only days before the wedding, the couple decided to call off the event. They announced their definitive separation in January 2004.

After Lopez’s breakup with her fiancé Alex Rodriguez in April, the two reconnected.