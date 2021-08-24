Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Spend Quality Time With Their Children.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s romance was renewed four months ago, and their admirers are overjoyed. The couple appears to be ready to take things to the next level after months of PDA and traveling. The couple recently went on a pleasant family outing with their children.

On Saturday, the couple gathered their families for a delightful weekend excursion to Los Angeles’ iconic Magic Castle. “Since Jennifer and Ben are in it for the long haul, it’s only natural that they spend time together with the kids,” a source told People. “They aren’t trying to rush anything, but they want all the kids to get to know each other.” “They’re trying to make the last few days of summer as enjoyable as possible. It’ll be back to school and work soon.”

“Everyone appeared to get along swimmingly. An eyewitness told EOnline that Seraphina and Emme were going around with their arms intertwined. “In front of the kids, Ben and J.Lo clasped hands and were affectionate.” Lopez was reportedly “very chatty” with Affleck’s daughters, according to the eyewitness.

About the two families, the individual noted, “They all got along quite well and seem like a blended family unit.” The witness told the publication, “They were all talking together, laughing and smiling.”

With ex-wife Jennifer Garner, Affleck has three children: Violet Anne, 15, Seraphina Rose, 12, and Samuel, nine. Lopez has twins with ex-husband Marc Anthony, Emme and Max, all 13 years old.

During the outing, Affleck’s mother, Chris Anne Boldt, joined the family.

According to the site, the 49-year-old actor was observed giving Violet a driving lesson. The “Jenny From The Block” singer was recently photographed shopping for jewelry for Affleck’s kids Violet and Seraphina.

Lopez’s 52nd birthday was recently celebrated in St. Tropez, and the couple has apparently been getting to know each other’s children as Lopez prepares to relocate from Miami to Los Angeles, where Affleck is based.

An insider previously told PEOPLE that Emme and Max are “on board with starting new in Los Angeles.”

“They are gradually getting to know Ben, and everything appears to be going well. Jennifer has made it clear that she is serious about Ben. The source stated, “She hasn’t looked this joyful in a long time.”