Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen On Venice Film Festival Boat [Photos].

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were seen on a boat with Matt Damon and his wife Luciana Barroso, actress Jodie Comer, and director Ridley Scott and his wife Giannina Facio on their way to the 78th Venice International Film Festival’s premiere of “The Last Duel” on Friday.

Photographer Greg Williams shared two photographs from the star-studded boat cruise on Instagram on Sunday.

In the first, Affleck was seen talking to the film’s director while the rest of the cast, including Damon, laughed.

Lopez may be seen sitting in front of Affleck and everyone else on the boat in the second photo. As Affleck continued to talk, they all appeared to be paying attention.

“Boat journey to the Venice premiere of #thelastduel,” Williams captioned the photo.

In the comments section, fans couldn’t stop gushing about Lopez and Affleck.

“I’m here because of Bennifer,” one fan remarked.

“Matt looks concerned, Jennifer’s chilling,” remarked another fan. Ben is the center of attention… he’s very confident and a wonderful person!! He has so much potential that he may one day match Jennifer’s abilities and leave her behind. Just saying.. I adore Jennifer and hold her in high regard.. she brings out the best in everyone she comes into contact with.”

Damon was also photographed walking with his wife, getting dressed for the event, smiling with Affleck, and posing for a group photo with Lopez, according to the photographer.

A group shot from Saturday’s boat voyage was also provided by the photographer.

“The Last Duel,” based on Eric Jager’s novel “The Last Duel: A True Story of Trial by Combat in Medieval France,” is a historical drama film. It closed up this year’s Venice Film Festival with a special award for Scott, and it will be released in the United States on Oct. 15. It also stars Adam Driver, Alex Lawther, Harriet Walter, and Nathaniel Parker, in addition to Affleck, Damon, and Comer.

Lopez and Affleck made their first red carpet appearance after getting back together as a couple at the Venice premiere of the film. The last time they were seen on a red carpet together was at the premiere of “Gigli” in 2003.

On the work front, Lopez will next be seen in the film “Marry Me,” which will be released in February of next year. Owen Wilson also appears in the film, which is directed by Kat Coiro.

Affleck, on the other hand, will next be seen in the film “Deep Water,” which is set to be released soon. Brief News from Washington Newsday.