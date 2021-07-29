Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Seen On A Yacht Off The Amalfi Coast Of Italy

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are continuing their romantic holiday, which began with Lopez’s 52nd birthday celebration in St. Tropez, France, over the weekend. This time, they were spotted on a yacht off the Amalfi Coast of Italy, enjoying the sea breeze.

Wearing a striped red and white bandeau bikini top with high-waisted flowy white slacks, the two-time Grammy Award nominee was caught speaking with her beau. A pair of square gold aviator sunglasses, minimal jewelry, a little woven straw handbag, and cork wedges completed her appearance.

According to People, Lopez and Affleck were also seen having a romantic lunch on the island of Capri after celebrating Lopez’s birthday with close pals at a nightclub in St. Tropez.

The couple was enjoying a “wonderful trip,” according to a source, who added that Lopez “looked amazing and really happy” as they celebrated at L’Opera.

Lopez recently confirmed the return of “Bennifer” by uploading an Instagram shot of herself and Affleck kissing passionately on a yacht.

During a shopping trip in Monaco earlier this week, the “If You Had My Love” singer was also seen wearing a necklace with the name “Ben.” The gold Foundrae necklace was apparently given to the “Justice League” actress as a birthday present.

Last week, the duo was seen reenacting the singer’s 2002 music video for “Jenny From The Block.” Lopez’s behind was allegedly grabbed by Affleck as she was sunbathing on a yacht in St. Tropez.

Lopez’s ex-fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, took a trip to St. Tropez to celebrate his 46th birthday as well.

“He is with his family, friends, and coworkers. He’s doing well and is celebrating his birthday as well as the sale of the Minnesota Timberwolves, according to a source.

After four years together, Lopez and Rodriguez decided to call it quits in April. Lopez was seen with Affleck not long after, sparking suspicions that the two were rekindling their romance.

Lopez and Affleck started dating in 2002 after working together on the film “Gigli.” They later were engaged, however their engagement was called off in January 2004.