Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck recreate the iconic booty grab from the ‘Jenny From The Block’ music video.

While on a yacht for Jennifer Lopez’s birthday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez recreated a classic moment from her smash single “Jenny from the Block.”

The singer of “On the Floor” turned 52 on Saturday. She made her relationship with Affleck official on Instagram by posting a series of swimsuit images, including one of her and Affleck passionately kissing.

During the same outing, the couple also did a cheeky flashback. According to photographs obtained by TMZ Sunday, the “Justice League” star was spotted massaging Lopez’s bottom in the same way he did in her 2002 “Jenny From the Block” music video. The couple, who rekindled their romance in May, can be seen making out and hugging in other photos provided by the outlet.

Netizens reacted to the photographs in a variety of ways right away.

“Ben Affleck appears to be hot and alert… All he needed was that booty to resurrect himself! “Thank you @JLo for doing the Goddesses’ work,” one tweeted, accompanied by a video of Lopez hugging Affleck from a prior interview.

“This is insane, brilliant, crazy, and fascinating,” novelist Zeba Blay said on Twitter, with photographs of Affleck clutching Lopez’s rear in the music video and during their recent sighting.

“Some things do last a lifetime…

One admirer wrote on Twitter, “Bennifer @JLo @BenAffleck,” with a clip of the couple’s old images and new ones after they reunited two months ago.

Another person said, “Bennifer is IMMORTAL.”

Lopez and Affleck reunited just weeks after Lopez’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez was called off. The star of “Hustlers” informed her fans that they should not be concerned about her safety because she is having “the finest time of my life” right now.

After reuniting with Affleck, Lopez relocated to California from Miami. Although some thought their romance was moving too rapidly, the couple, who dated from 2002 to 2004, didn’t think so.

An unnamed source told Us Weekly, “The previous few months have been a genuine frenzy.” “They’re fully aware that some cynics still see it as a huge showy attention grab, and that the pace of it all makes them roll their eyes, but it doesn’t bother them in the least. They’re absolutely dedicated to moving forward and spending the rest of their lives together.”