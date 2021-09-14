Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Make Their Met Gala Debut Kissing Through Their Masks.

On Monday, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their Met Gala debut as a couple, with a lot of PDA.

Lopez, 52, had the red carpet to herself, but Affleck, 49, joined her inside the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute Gala. People stated that the couple, who wore the same designer to the event, were then seen sharing sweet kisses through their masks.

The event’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion,” was followed by both stars. In a traditional black Ralph Lauren tuxedo, Affleck looked dapper.

Lopez, on the other hand, looked stunning in a handmade dark brown Ralph Lauren gown that took a team of 15 artisans over 12 days to complete, according to the brand. A plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, Couture bustier, crystal embroidery, and braided leather accent adorned the dress.

Lopez accessorized the gown with a custom-made fake fur cape with a mix of leather, suede, and shearling fringe and a sprinkling of crystal embroidery that took over 200 hours to complete. She also donned silver jewelry from the Ralph Lauren archives and a Navajo-stamped silver ring.

A face mask that was color-coordinated with her outfit and a black fedora hat completed the appearance for the “Hustlers” star.

Lopez also shared photographs of her Met Gala ensemble on Instagram, where she earned 1.2 million likes in under four hours.

“I really enjoy it! It’s really unique, and I adore it when you take chances like this!” one fan remarked. “Of course, baby!!!! Lorin Ridinger, the online mogul, wrote, “You look wonderful.”

“SLAY!!!!” Brad Goreski of “Fashion Police” responded with a fire emoji. Photographer John Russo stated, “Highest-level.”

Lopez and Affleck were coming off the red carpet in Venice, where they rekindled their romance earlier this year.

During the Venice International Film Festival, they attended the premiere of Affleck’s film “The Last Duel.”

It was their first time on the red carpet together in 18 years.

Fans and celebrity friends, including his ex-girlfriend Gwyneth Paltrow, appreciated the couple’s red carpet images. Paltrow commented on Lopez’s stylist Mariel Haenn’s Instagram image, “OK, this is cute.”