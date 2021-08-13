Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have a casual dinner with her daughter Emme.

Jennifer Lopez, her daughter Emme, and Ben Affleck enjoyed a family dinner out in Los Angeles recently.

On Wednesday night, the trio dined in the back of Craig’s Restaurant amid laughs and anecdotes, according to an ET source.

“Last night, J. Lo, Ben, and Emme had supper at Craig’s. They came in through the rear door and exited through the same door. They took a table near the back of the restaurant, which was more private. According to the insider, they were having a wonderful family night out and a casual meal.

“Everyone seemed to be getting along, bonding, and having a good time. J. Lo was quite nice to the employees, and Craig’s is one of her favorite restaurants. They all appeared to be delighted to be there,” the person stated.

The renewed couple, dubbed “Bennifer,” seemed to be taking their romance seriously.

The pair was pictured looking at a $85 million Beverly Hills property on Tuesday. The 38,000-square-foot mansion features 12 bedrooms, 24 bathrooms, a large pool, and an indoor sports complex with a basketball court and boxing ring. A guest penthouse, a caretaker’s house, and a two-bedroom guardhouse are also included. According to TMZ, the massive property also has a parking area that can house up to 80 cars.

They also visited a mansion in Toluca Lake, San Fernando Valley, that had belonged to late standup comic Bob Hope and his wife, Dolores. According to TMZ, the 5-acre estate is currently owned by business mogul Ron Burkle and is advertised for $40 million.

Lopez is the mother to Emme, 13, and Max, her twin brother, whom she shares with her ex-husband Marc Anthony. Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Although Lopez and Affleck have not yet moved in together, a source told ET in July that their “friends wouldn’t be surprised if they moved in together and eventually end up together.”

“J.Lo and Ben’s relationship is serious,” the person added.

“They have insane chemistry on another level. “They are both extremely enthusiastic about each other and are head over heels in love with one other, just like they were before,” the person claimed. “This time, on the other hand, they both believe this is it.”

From 2002 to 2004, Affleck and Lopez were married. They reconnected after the former’s engagement to Alex Rodriguez ended in April.