Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck go on a family outing to see “Hamilton.”

This week, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck went on a lovely family outing with their kids.

The pair took Affleck’s daughter Violet, 15, and Lopez’s 13-year-old twins Max and Emme to see the Hollywood production of Broadway blockbuster “Hamilton” at the Pantages Theater in Los Angeles on Friday night, according to TMZ.

Samuel, Affleck’s youngest child with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, was absent from the family night out. During the outing, they were reportedly joined by the actor’s mother, Chris.

For the occasion, Affleck wore a blue button-down shirt, navy blazer, khakis, and brown boots, according to images obtained by the source. Lopez, meanwhile, wore a floral-print maxi dress with gold buttons, a green blazer, and pink peep-toe heels.

According to TMZ, the couple shared a kiss through their masks as the curtain closed at the end of the act. As they left the theater, he reportedly kept his arms draped around the star of “Shotgun Wedding.” They were also seen walking with their hands in each other’s.

Since rekindling their romance in May, Affleck and Lopez have been smoothly mixing their families. They’ve been seen spending time with one other’s kids several times in recent weeks.

Lopez, her twins, and Affleck’s three children were reportedly present for the “Justice League” star’s low-key birthday celebration on Aug. 15, when he turned 49.

“Jennifer had made him a cake. “Because Ben isn’t one for big parties, he felt it was ideal,” a source told People. “It was precisely what he desired.”

Affleck and Lopez had gone on separate outings with their respective children earlier that day. With a crew of bodyguards, the “Hustlers” actress was spotted with Max at the Beverly Hills Hotel in Los Angeles. Lopez and her daughter afterwards went to producer Jennifer Klein’s home in Brentwood, L.A., for her annual Day of Indulgence, where Lopez picked out some jewelry for Affleck’s girls.

“She and Emme picked out multiple ‘birth flower necklaces,’ including two for Ben’s girls, when they stopped by the Made by Mary jewelry station,” an unnamed source told People last week.

Lopez and Affleck also took her twins and his son, Samuel, to Universal Studios in Hollywood last month. The trio was captured on camera going through Springfield, the park’s “Simpsons”-themed attraction.

Later, Affleck was seen escorting Seraphina, Samuel, and Emme on a nice trip to Universal CityWalk in Universal City, California, without Seraphina, Samuel, or Emme. Brief News from Washington Newsday.