Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are seen strolling through New York City with their phones in their hands.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck took a stroll in New York with their phones in hand.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, aren’t hesitant about flaunting their love for one another in public. They were captured on camera strolling around the streets of New York City on Sunday morning.

The “On The Floor” singer was spotted kissing and embracing the “Justice League” star in photographs published by Entertainment Tonight. In another photo, they shared a warm embrace while staring at each other with large smiles on their cheeks.

The outing on Sunday came only one day after Affleck publicly praised his girlfriend for her performance at the Global Citizen Live event in New York City. Her first performance since the couple declared their rekindled affection was during the concert.

In May, only weeks after Lopez and Alex Rodriguez broke off their engagement, the two reunited. Lopez and Rodriguez were meant to marry last year, but the epidemic forced them to postpone their big day. In March, they split up for a short time before reuniting. They stated in April, however, that they were better off as friends. Lopez was seen with Affleck a few weeks after the news.

“It’s like if they never split up,” an unnamed source told ET, “but everything is lot better this time.” “They’re all over each other, and their pals are making jokes about it.”

The couple intends to spend the holidays together as well. Lopez is traveling to Canada to film a movie project, so they’ll be apart for the next few weeks.

The unnamed source stated, “They plan on spending the holidays together and also doing some solo excursions.” “They want to be together all of the time, so Thanksgiving and Christmas are their next major events. They’re figuring everything out because there’s a lot to coordinate.”

Affleck and Lopez made their Met Gala appearance earlier this month. Both stayed true to the event’s theme, “In America: A Lexicon of Fashion.”

In a traditional black Ralph Lauren tuxedo, Affleck looked dapper. Lopez looked lovely in a custom-made dark brown gown by the same designer. A plunging neckline, thigh-high slit, couture bustier, crystal embroidery, and braided leather accent adorned her gown.

Lopez had her own time on the red carpet, which Affleck allowed her to enjoy. He subsequently joined her, and they kissed in front of the photographers while wearing masks.