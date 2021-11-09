Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are ‘Madly in Love,’ and ‘Looking Forward To Their Future Together,’ according to a new report.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck’s rekindled romance isn’t slowing down, and they’re already making plans for their future together.

Lopez, 52, and Affleck, 49, who restarted their affair in May after she called off her wedding to Alex Rodriguez, have been inseparable since then. However, due to their various occupations, they must spend some time apart.

Lopez and Affleck were last seen in public on Saturday, sharing a passionate kiss at a Los Angeles airport. She was preparing to board a private plane for a flight out of Los Angeles at Van Nuys Airport. Despite the fact that they will be away for a short time, they already have a lot of plans for when they rejoin.

“They’re head over heels in love,” a source told E! News. “Spending time in separate cities during the week has caused them to pine for each other and fall even deeper in love.” The actor from “Justice League” and the actress from “Hustlers” are already looking forward to spending their holidays together.

“They’re making a lot of plans and are excited about their future together. Every weekend, they attempt to fly home to visit their children and each other “the source stated.

According to another unidentified source, the lovers have already arranged to spend the holidays together because they will both be free from their professional commitments by then. Lopez also enjoys Christmas and makes it “extra special” for his family. The couple plans to spend the holiday season with their children.

“This year, it will take a little more planning because Ben wants to spend time with his children as well. They haven’t made any firm Christmas plans yet and are still figuring things out “According to the source.

Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are Affleck’s children with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. Lopez also has 13-year-old twins Emme and Max with her ex-husband Marc Anthony.

In Malibu, the blended family spent Halloween together. For the event, the “Yes Day” actress was accompanied by her ex-husband and his new lover.

Affleck and Garner spent time with their children at Huckleberry Cafe in Santa Monica, according to an eyewitness who talked with People. Garner caught up with Affleck and Lopez at one point.

They all got along swimmingly and were entirely focused on the children. Their kids enjoyed a “awesome Halloween,” according to reports. “The children are pals and wanted to go trick-or-treating as a group. It was only natural that they all went together “Added the insider.