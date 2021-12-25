Jennifer Lopez, Alex Rodriguez, and 11 Other Couples Who Split in 2021

Even if some celebrities appear to have the perfect love tale, the year 2021 has shown that love in Hollywood is fickle. While persistent whispers foreshadowed some high-profile breakups, others came as a complete surprise.

The following is a list of the most significant celebrity breakups in 2021:

Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez

Lopez and Rodriguez made a joint statement announcing their split a month after breakup rumors began to circulate. “We will continue to collaborate and support one another on our joint ventures and projects.” The statement stated, “We hope the best for each other and our children.”

“The only other statement we have is to thank everyone who has given warm thoughts and support out of respect for them.”

Gigi Hadid and Zayn Malik

After an almost six-year on-again, off-again relationship, Entertainment Tonight has decided to call it quits.