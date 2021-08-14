Jennifer Lawrence: What’s Next? A Sneak Peek at Her Upcoming Films

Jennifer Lawrence has been out of the spotlight for a few years, but if her upcoming film slate is any indicator, her comeback to Hollywood is just one of many reasons to rejoice for the actress.

Take a closer look at five of Lawrence’s current projects as she celebrates her 31st birthday on Sunday.

The Netflix apocalyptic comedy, which is set to premiere in 2021, follows two low-level astronomers who go on a massive media tour to warn the public about an asteroid that will destroy the Earth. According to Deadline, Lawrence’s co-stars will feature Leonardo DiCaprio, Jonah Hill, Cate Blanchett, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, and Kid Cudi.

Adam McKay directed, wrote, and co-produced “Don’t Look Up.”

The film, directed by Lila Neugebauer, depicts the story of an American soldier who suffers a traumatic brain injury while stationed in Afghanistan and the difficulties he has returning home to the United States.

Scott Rudin and Eli Bush were slated to produce the picture, but Rudin stepped away from his film and television projects in April after charges that he misused his influence on production.

Bush, Lawrence, and Justine Polsky will now produce “Red, White, and Water.”

Lawrence restarted work on the project in June, according to Page Six. The movie has yet to be given a release date.

“Mob Girl” is a film based on a true story.

Lawrence will feature in the adaptation of Teresa Carpenter’s non-fiction book of the same name, according to a 2019 report from The Hollywood Reporter. Arlyne Brickman, a “mob girlfriend” in New York City who becomes a police informant, will be played by the actress.

Although there is no set release date for the film, Lawrence’s production company, Excellent Cadaver, which she founded in 2018, will produce it.

“Bad Blood” is a film based on a true story.

Lawrence and McKay will star in a film based on Elizabeth Holmes and the Theranos scandal, which will be released in 2016. After stating that her blood-testing business, Theranos, had discovered a new blood-testing instrument, Holmes was propelled into the spotlight. When the corporation was investigated for fraud, however, her empire swiftly fell.

Although McKay confirmed the picture was still in development in an April interview, according to ComingSoon, “Bad Blood” does not have a release date.

