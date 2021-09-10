Jennifer Lawrence Wears Floral Overalls To Show Off Her Baby Bump.

Jennifer Lawrence flaunted her baby bulge in public this week while out and about in New York City.

On Thursday, the “Hunger Games” actress, 31, was spotted by paparazzi while walking across Manhattan with a pal.

Lawrence was photographed wearing a white t-shirt, floral overalls, and jelly shoes in photographs acquired by Page Six. During the outing, she let her long hair down and wore dark sunglasses.

Lawrence and her buddy went to a downtown diner for lunch and had a grilled cheese sandwich, fries, tomato soup, chicken wings, and a side salad, according to eyewitnesses.

Lawrence appeared to notice the photographers in one shot, as she looked to the cameras while eating her breakfast on the pavement.

It was the actress’s first public appearance just a day after her publicist disclosed to the press that she and her husband, Cooke Maroney, 37, are expecting their first child together.

Lawrence hasn’t announced how far along she is in her pregnancy, so it’s unclear when she’ll give birth.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the pregnancy announcement came almost two years after the “Don’t Look Up” actress and the art gallery owner married in Rhode Island in 2019.

Lawrence and Maroney first became associated in June of 2018. They got engaged in February of this year and married a few months later.

The Oscar winner gushed about her spouse in a June 2019 guest appearance on the “Naked With Catt Sadler” podcast, calling him “the best human being I’ve ever encountered.”

Lawrence said, “It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds pretty stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know.” When asked how she knew Maroney was the one for her, she responded, “It’s just — this is the one, I know that sounds really stupid but he’s just, he’s — you know.” I’m honored to be a Maroney because he’s the most amazing guy I’ve ever met.”

Lawrence and Maroney were married in front of 150 guests at the Belcourt of Newport estate. Adele, Cameron Diaz, Amy Schumer, Emma Stone, Nicole Richie, and Kris Jenner were among the celebs in attendance.