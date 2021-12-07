Jennifer Lawrence Talks About How Returning To The Red Carpet Was An ‘Out Of Body’ Experience

Jennifer Lawrence has said that the premiere of “Don’t Look Up” was a “out of body” experience for her, after she had a break from the spotlight due to her pregnancy.

“I’m not here, if that makes any sense. I’m not thinking about that right now “In an interview with E! News, Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, stated.

The actress was seen sporting a golden gown at the event in a short video released on Twitter on Monday.

Lawrence laughed when the interviewer inquired if she had eaten her favorite cuisine before going to the event, and she said, “No!”

The 31-year-old actress hailed her co-star Leonardo DiCaprio during the interview, saying, “He’s the finest of the best. He is unrivaled.” “He’s such an excellent actor and such a professional,” she continued, “from whom I could learn a lot.”

Lawrence also called the star of “The Wolf of Wall Street” “the sweetest guy in the universe.”

The cast members of “Don’t Look Up,” which included Lawrence, DiCaprio, Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Tyler Perry, Cate Blanchett, Jonah Hill, and Ariana Grande, became close during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We didn’t have a choice,” the actress said. “For months, we were the only humans we could see.” Lawrence also spoke about working with Hill on a certain scene, revealing that the actor “insulted” her for a full day and that the line was “different every single time.” The actress admitted that keeping a straight face during filming that moment was tough for her, and that she felt “awful” about the takes they had because they constantly ended up giggling.

“Don’t Look Up” is a dark comedy about two amateur astronomers who learn that a comet is nearing Earth. They attempt to warn others about it, but no one believes them.

In September, Netflix released the film’s trailer.

The film will be released in theaters in the United States on Friday. On December 24, it will be available on Netflix.