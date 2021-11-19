Jennifer Lawrence reveals that when she first met Ariana Grande, she fangirled over her.

Jennifer Lawrence may have won Oscars and Golden Globes, but she can’t help herself from fangirling like a normal person whenever she meets her favorite superstars. Lawrence said she was “nervous and eager” when she first met Ariana Grande in an interview with Variety.

The star of “The Hunger Games” is currently promoting her new Netflix film, “Don’t Look Up.” In an interview with Variety, the actress discussed her feelings for Grande.

“She is incapable of producing terrible music. Since then, I’ve thought on my interactions with Ariana Grande. I went all out to win a radio contest “said the actress from “Silver Linings Playbook.”

“I was so eager and nervous that I just strolled into her hotel room and sat down at one point. I’ve been thinking a lot about it lately. I was like, ‘Do you live here?’ since there were so many trunks for her hair and makeup “she continued.

“She didn’t like you,” remarked Adam McKay, the film’s director, writer, and producer, sarcastically.

In “Don’t Look Up,” the vocalist of “Seven Rings” has a minor role. For the film, she and co-star Kid Cudi recorded an original song called “Just Look Up.”

The 30-year-old actress also recently gushed about Jonah Hill, who plays Jason Orlean, Meryl Streep’s son and chief of staff in the film. She added that some of Hill’s impromptu remarks made it into the final cut.

“He’s the worst,” Lawrence stated emphatically. “It was incredibly hard filming with Jonah and without destroying take after take laughing,” she continued. “We once spent a whole day working on his insults directed at me. It was incredible. “Only he and Meryl should do that kind of improv,” she continued, adding, “He’s a comedy maestro.” We all performed certain things, but none of us did it as well as Jonah.” Leonardo DiCaprio, Timothée Chalamet, Jonah Hill, Meryl Streep, Cate Blanchett, Ron Perlman, Tyler Perry, and Lance Norris star in the McKay-directed film.

On December 10, Don’t Look Up will be released in select cinemas and on Netflix on December 24.