Jennifer Lawrence Is Seen Wearing A Crop Top In NYC While Pregnant [Photos].

On Sunday, Jennifer Lawrence showed off her baby bulge on the streets of New York City.

“Wow Jennifer Lawrence is the most beautiful future parent in the world,” a Twitter user commented after sharing a series of images on Monday.

The 31-year-old actress was photographed wearing a crop top and smiling at the camera in the first snap. She was dressed in yoga pants and was carrying a handbag. She wore a white wired earphone.

The star of “Silver Linings Playbook” finished her ensemble with a messy bun and black sunglasses with a red frame.

As she walked toward downtown Manhattan for a workout, the actress also brought a Flow alkaline spring water pack. Lawrence could be seen waving at the camera as she crossed the road in the next snap.

Fans praised the actress for her humble demeanor.

Lawrence was wearing wired earphones despite having enough money to buy wireless ones, according to one of the admirers.

The user commented, “I simply think it’s cool that she’s a billionaire and still uses corded headphones.”

“I honestly forgot she was pregnant, but the fact that I did reminded me of it made me grin. She’ll be the best mother on the planet. Apart from mine, of course,” commented another devotee.

Lawrence and her husband, gallerist Cooke Maroney, are expecting their first child. The pair started dating in June 2018 and married in June of this year.

In a 2019 interview, the actress said that when she first met Maroney, she wasn’t quite ready to marry. However, she then changed her mind and desired to fully commit.

She told the “NAKED” podcast at the time, “I definitely wasn’t at a point where I was like, ‘I’m ready to get married.’” “I had just met Cooke and had decided that I wanted to marry him. We wanted to marry, we wanted to truly commit, and he’s my best friend, therefore I want to legally bind him to me for the rest of our lives.”

The actress will next be seen in the film “Don’t Look Up,” which will be released on December 10.