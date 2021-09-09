Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney are expecting their first child.

The 31-year-old Oscar winner is expecting a child. Wednesday, her publicist verified the good news to People.

When Lawrence was promoting her American psychological horror thriller “Mother!” in 2017, she was adamant about not becoming a mother.

“Not in the least. As I get older, they are becoming fewer and fewer, which is beginning to bother me. When asked if she was feeling the pangs of motherhood despite being 27 at the time, she told E! News, “I don’t think that’s how it’s meant to work!”

“When I was 21 or 22 years old, I thought to myself, ‘I can’t wait to be a mother.’ Now I’m like…[shocked expression].”

When she met her husband, though, that changed. Lawrence and Maroney were linked for the first time in June of 2018. The “Hunger Games” star and the director of an art gallery were engaged in February of the following year.

After being met by common acquaintances, the pair had a “instant connection,” according to an unnamed source who spoke to Entertainment Tonight. The New York City-based art gallerist was described as “down to earth,” “fun, highly social, and a really hard worker” by the tipster.

“The timing was perfect when they were introduced last spring because they were both single and just out with friends,” a source told the magazine at the time. “It couldn’t have gone any better because they have so much in common and have a great chemistry. Cooke is from Vermont, and Jennifer is from Kentucky, and they both grew up in close-knit families before leaving to pursue their dreams. They both enjoy traveling, but they also appreciate being alone together.”

According to the insider, the “Joy” star’s romance with Maroney was like a “fairy tale.” Their pals taunted them that it was “love at first sight” since they had a “instant attraction.”

A source informed ET in June 2019 that the couple was intending to start a family.

According to the insider, they both desire children and have been talking about creating a family. “Their families believe they were meant to be together; his family adores hers, and vice versa, therefore their parents are ecstatic. Their parents get along swimmingly and look forward to large family gatherings.”

Lawrence and Maroney married on October 19, 2019.