Jennifer Lawrence and Amy Schumer attend a rally for abortion justice, and Jennifer Lawrence shows off her baby bump.

Jennifer Lawrence and her buddy Amy Schumer were among the thousands who marched for abortion rights over the weekend.

Lawrence, who is expecting her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, flaunted her expanding baby belly at the Rally for Abortion Justice in New York City on Saturday. Women’s March and Planned Parenthood held protests across the country to protest the new abortion laws and restrictions.

Schumer shared a photo of the two at the march on Instagram. The actress, who was dressed in a checkered dress and a denim jacket for the photo, was holding a banner that stated, “Women can’t be free if they don’t own their bodies.”

With a banner that said, “Abortion is necessary,” Schumer posed next to her.

The actress captioned the photo, “I don’t have a uterus and she’s pregnant, yet we’re out here @womensmarch @plannedparenthood #rallyforabortionjustice,” referring to her recent surgery to have her appendix and uterus removed due to endometriosis.

According to Page Six, the marches for abortion rights were organized in response to Texas approving Senate Bill 8. The legislation prohibits abortion after six weeks of pregnancy, except in cases of incest or rape.

In the comments section, celebrities and fans congratulated Lawrence and Schumer.

“BRAVA,” Sharon Stone said, while Kate Hudson added a series of heart emojis.

Liz Plank remarked, “This is perfect.” “March is the month for my ovaries!” Ali Wentworth added to the conversation.

“Agree. Another Instagram user said, “It’s between the patient and the doctor, no one else.”

Lawrence’s appearance with the 40-year-old comedian occurred a month after she announced that she had her uterus and appendix removed due to the toll endometriosis has taken on her body.

“It’s the morning after my endometriosis surgery, and my uterus is out,” Schumer stated in an Instagram video. “The doctor discovered 30 endometriosis areas, which he removed. Because my endometriosis had attacked, he had to remove my appendix.”

“There was a lot of blood in my uterus, and I’m sore and have some gas pains, but other than that, I already feel like my energy has returned,” she stated.

Schumer also posted a photo of herself in her hospital gown on Instagram. She wrote, “If you have extremely painful periods, you may have #endometriosis.”

Lawrence’s representative confirmed her pregnancy last month. However, no other information was given, such as how far along she was in her pregnancy.

Lawrence married her art gallery director husband in October of this year.