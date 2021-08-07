Jennifer Hudson made the cast and crew of the biopic “Respect” cry, according to the director.

Jennifer Hudson’s portrayal of Aretha Franklin in the upcoming biopic “Respect” was so amazing that it made the crew cry.

Liesl Tommy, the project’s director, recently spoke with People about the forthcoming film honoring the Queen of Soul. During the interview, Tommy stated that the 39-year-old singer-actress’ portrayal as Franklin moved members of the team to tears at one point.

The helmer recalled the crew on set being emotional when Hudson sang a rendition of Franklin’s hit in front of them for the first time, saying, “There were grown, hardened grips crying.”

“I believe that is one of the reasons why people worked so hard [on the film].” They recognized how much she gave and how hard Jennifer worked. On those days, she would sing and sing and sing. “It was incredible,” Tommy added.

Hudson also spoke to the publication about her portrayal of Franklin, who died of pancreatic cancer in 2018 at the age of 76.

“Even when I perform a tribute, I want the people I’m commemorating to be able to see themselves in the same light that we do. They are never given the opportunity to see themselves. So it’s like, ‘How can I help you see yourself the way we do?’” she explained.

In a separate interview with Variety, the “If This Isn’t Love” singer claimed that she could still feel like she was channeling the soul music legend even after multiple attempts.

“She’s still with me in some form practically every day. When I get off the set of a movie and am taking pictures with someone, I think to myself, “Oh wow, I’m smiling like Aretha.” Or, as she put it, ‘That answer was more Aretha-like,'” she told the publication.

On Thursday, “Respect” will be released. Hudson has been creating Oscar talk since the biopic’s teaser was released in May, well ahead of its premiere.

In a July guest appearance on “CBS Sunday Morning,” Hudson said that Franklin told her that if she were to depict her in a film, she could win an Academy Award.

“When we sat down, the first thing Aretha said to me was, ‘You’re going to win an Oscar for playing me, right?’ “I was at a loss for words,” the Hollywood actor admitted.

Hudson would not be the first person to win an Oscar for the biography.