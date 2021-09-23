Jennifer Hough Talks About Kenneth Penny And Nicki Minaj’s Alleged Harassment [Watch].

Jennifer Hough, who filed a complaint against Kenneth Penny and Nicki Minaj, accusing them of numerous accusations including harassment and intimidation, spoke with her lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn for the first time.

“I’m sick of being scared. On Wednesday’s episode of “The Real,” Hough told presenters Garcelle Beauvais and Adrienne Houghton, “I feel like the acts that were taken in relation to this whole scenario have put me in a different form of fear, at my age now, and it was wrong.”

She said, “And I don’t want to be terrified any more.” “The only way to not be terrified is to keep speaking up.”

In 1994, Hough alleged to the police that she was raped at knifepoint by Petty when she was 16 years old. He was sentenced to four years in prison after pleading guilty at the time. Hough discussed the lawsuit she filed against Petty and his wife Minaj on Aug. 13 in a recent interview.

Hough accused the pair of “intimidation, deliberate infliction of mental distress, negligent infliction of emotional distress, harassment, assault, battery, sexual assault, and sexual harassment,” according to court filings obtained by numerous publications.

Hough discussed how the incident affected her emotionally during the conversation.

“In a variety of ways. She explained, “I’m hiding within myself.” “Living and surviving in the face of insecurity. I use them to protect myself, believing that if I don’t look a certain way, I won’t attract the right kind of attention. That’s how I’ve been my whole life.”

Minaj allegedly called her in March 2020, according to her.

“[Minaj] She stated that she had received word that I was eager to assist them in a crisis. I had no idea what she was talking about. She offered to fly my family and myself to Los Angeles. I declined the offer. And I told her, “Woman to Woman,” that this had actually occurred. And I hadn’t spoken to her in a long time.”

Hough further alleged that the pair harassed her by dispatching personnel to “negotiate numbers with family members in terms of money.”

“The most recent incidence occurred when one of their associates placed $20,000 on my lap. And I continued to say no. “The last message I got said I should have taken the money because they were going to use it to place a price tag on my head,” she claimed.

Hough shared her thoughts on the situation, saying that the pair should know that they “weren’t right” and that they “can’t do this to people.”

