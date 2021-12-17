Jennifer Garner’s Friends React to Ben Affleck’s Marriage Remarks: ‘It’s Disgusting,’ they say.

Jennifer Garner’s friends were not thrilled with Ben Affleck’s recent comments regarding their marriage.

The 49-year-old actor from “Justice League” recently appeared on SiriusXM’s “The Howard Stern Show,” where he discussed his 13-year marriage to Garner.

During the conversation, Affleck expressed his feelings of being imprisoned in the marriage due to their children. If he was still with the 49-year-old actress, he said he would probably still be drinking.

Many of their friends were surprised by Affleck’s statement. By attacking Affleck, others who know both flocked to support the “Yes Day” star.

One industry insider who knows the pair well told Page Six, “It’s horrible.” “Time and time again, Jen has been the only one who has picked him up when he’s done terrible things – fallen off the wagon or worse.” The insider went on, “Jen supported him because she cares about him. This is his children’s mother.” Another well-placed insider slammed Affleck’s remarks regarding his wife.

“Anyone who is familiar with addict behavior understands how inaccurate those statements are for any addict, but especially for Ben. One of the fundamental tenets of AA is to not blame yourself for your illness “According to the anonymous source,

Affleck was also chastised by a number of Twitter users for the same reasons. They weren’t impressed with the way he seemed to blame his drinking problems on his marriage to Garner.

“Please kidnap Ben Affleck and [sic]politely put him under a bus for me. Isn’t Jennifer Garner already suffering enough as a result of his heinous actions? She has acted with respect, whereas he has acted like a lustful adolescent “On Twitter, someone wrote.

“Ben Affleck gets a free public relations lesson: I drank because I was miserable. RIGHT THERE, put an end to the sentence “another user on the internet said in a tweet. “Don’t bring up Jennifer Garner, your ex-wife, mother of your children, and general light of joy. YOU INSUFFERABLE A—BAG, SHE IS NOT WHY YOU DRANK.” Some, on the other hand, defended Affleck. He didn’t actually shade his ex-wife for them.

“He refused to talk about her in an interview. The tabloids, as usual, cherry-picked one short snippet to make it appear as if he was blaming her. He wasn’t at all, “a single individual wrote

“He didn’t seem to blame her. It had more to do with his emotional state than anything else “another has been added.

A day following Affleck's interview, Garner was photographed in Santa Monica, California. She appeared in high spirits while strolling with two of her daughters, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 12, whom she shares with Affleck.