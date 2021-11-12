Jennifer Garner, who played a young Jennifer Garner in the film ’13 Going On 30,’ is now 30 years old [watch].

Christa B. Allen, who portrayed a young Jennifer Garner in the 2004 film “13 Going on 30,” recently turned 30.

In the days leading up to her special day, Allen shared a five-part video series on TikTok titled “Vienna.” She used themes from the film throughout each of her daily videos leading up to her birthday. However, she is no longer the young Jenna Rink in the clips. Instead, because she’s already 30, she plays the character represented by Garner.

Someone brings her home from a date in the first film, and when she gets inside her house, she discovers the 13-year-old version of herself. She interacts with a younger version of herself in the second video, who says, “I want to be 30, flirtatious, and thriving.” After that, Allen’s younger self offers her some advice.

In the video, the younger Allen says, “Look, not everything is going to suddenly fall into place the second you turn 30.”

Allen’s current self wonders when it will happen, and her younger self responds, “When you meet the love of your life.”

“You,” her younger self responds when she asks who is the love of her life.

“You make you whole.”

She used the hashtag #thirtyflirtyandthriving, and according to their comments, many of her fans were entertained by the footage.

“Brilliant, thirty, flirtatious, and successful. “You’re ridiculously beautiful,” one person said.

“Oh my my, you’ll be 30 and thriving,” said another.

“Loving this series, thank you for doing this,” one user remarked. “I’m nearing 35 in a few months and the feeling of failure not having it all together is crushing.”

Allen blows out the candle on her birthday cake at the end of the video series. But, before blowing out the flame, she seeks further advice from her younger self, who advises her to “do less and be more.” Her younger self also pushed her to “invest in cryptocurrency.” In the final scene, Allen is alone after blowing her birthday candle.

On Tuesday, she acknowledged on Twitter that her videos were “a response” to the 2004 film starring Garner, Mark Ruffalo, and Judy Greer, among others.

"I had no clue how much people would appreciate '13 Going on 30′ content when I started my TikTok journey two years ago," she tweeted. "Fans demanded a sequel by the hundreds after many videos went viral. This brief series, 'Vienna,' is more of a prequel than a sequel.