Jennifer Garner Pays a Visit to Afghan Children at a Refugee Center: “This Is A Human Endeavor”

Jennifer Garner is donating her time to assist Afghan refugee children.

According to a news statement from Save the Children, the 49-year-old actress visited an Afghan refugee facility outside Washington, D.C., which serves as the first stop for hundreds of people who have recently fled Afghanistan.

Garner serves on the board of trustees and as an ambassador for the charity.

According to a press statement from Save the Children, the Dulles Airport-based center is presently hosting at least 30,000 people who have fled Afghanistan, with nearly 40% of them being children under the age of 12.

Essentials and supplies such as blankets and diapers are provided, as well as bags for children that include “comfort goods” such as toys and cuddly animals.

In the press release, Garner was reported as saying, “These children and families have gone through so much—many of the families I spoke with have been in transportation for weeks, and are understandably exhausted.” “I see Save the Children’s services providing such a sense of comfort for parents and delight for the children.”

At the temporary shelter, Save the Children also set up a safe play and activity area for children. It’s stocked with toys and art equipment, and it’s staffed by people who play games and sing songs with the kids.

“Afghan youngsters have lived their entire lives in conflict,” Garner added. “I was able to see their lovely artwork, sing songs, and receive some huge hugs. In these child-focused play areas, children can experience a world of healing. This may be the first time these kids have felt safe in months, and the activity area allows them to have fun and simply be kids—something they badly need after everything they’ve been through.”

Garner also posted an Instagram video from her visit. She tells officials at the center in the two-minute video that she wants to play with the youngsters. When a member of staff tells Garner that she has pipe cleaners for the kids to play with, she warns her that she “may get mobbed.” “Wonderful!” says the actress, beaming. I want to be surrounded.”

In the film, the actress can also be seen exploring the refugee center, speaking with workers, and taking notes.

Garner captioned her Instagram post, “This is a human endeavor.” “I am grateful that Save the Children is assisting the US Department of State in welcoming Afghan refugees, and I hope that you will be able to assist me in supporting these families and this work.”

