Jennifer Garner Joins TikTok and Posts a 20th Anniversary Reunion Video for ‘Alias’

Jennifer Garner is now a TikTok user!

Garner made her first appearance on social media by commemorating the 20th anniversary of her hit show “Alias.”

From 2001 through 2006, ABC broadcasted the spy series for five seasons.

She shared a video in which she alternated between old images of her “Alias” co-stars and new footage of them reconciling in person. The reunion included Michael Vartan, Merrin Dungey, Kevin Weisman, Gina Torres, Mia Maestro, and Victor Garber.

“We’re here, we’re older, but we still got it,” wrote Garner in the caption, which included the hashtags “#FirstTikTok” and “#Alias20.”

The actress has gained over 14,000 TikTok followers since then, and the video, which is still her only post, has nearly 30,000 likes.

“Hello Jennifer, and welcome to TikTok. The best show ever was ‘Alias.’ I didn’t skip a single episode. One fan commented, “Every week, I would sprint home from work so I didn’t miss a minute.”

@jennifergarner, welcome to TikTok!

“I arrived here via Instagram. I’m ecstatic that you’ve arrived. Another person remarked, “Thank you for being you.”

The actress from “13 Going on 30” posted the same video to Instagram with a longer caption. Garner lauded J.J. Abrams, the creator of her famous action thriller series.

“Twenty years ago this week, #Alias premiered on @abcnetwork for the first time,” Garner posted. “If you’re a @jjabramsofficial concept, you’re a huge one; JJ’s bold imagination pushed every department on the Alias team beyond and beyond the usual, and it was so much fun.”

“Since the conclusion of the program in April of 2005, whenever I run into an Alias actor or crew member, I’m usually asked, ‘When are you going to get everyone back together for a reunion?’” she continued. The 20th anniversary felt like a good enough reason to throw a celebration, so the message went out: “Reunion party is on, pass it on!”

Garner and her co-stars claimed they missed everyone on the set who couldn’t make it, including Abrams, who couldn’t make it to the reunion. The actress admitted that she “messed up” by scheduling the reunion on a night when he was unavailable.

Garner continued, “But gosh, it felt so amazing to be together again.”

Bradley Cooper was notably absent from the reunion video, aside from Abrams.

Meanwhile, Garner remarked that the occasion provided an excellent opportunity for her to do so.