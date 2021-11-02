Jennifer Garner joins ex-boyfriend Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez for Halloween Trick-Or-Treating in Malibu.

Jennifer Garner and Ben Affleck confirmed that they’re still friends when the actress went trick-or-treating with her ex-husband and his girlfriend Jennifer Lopez over the weekend.

According to People, the “Justice League” star, 49, and Lopez, 52, were taking their respective children trick-or-treating in Malibu, California, on Sunday when Garner, 49, joined them.

According to the article, Affleck and Garner also spent time with their children earlier that day at Huckleberry Café in Santa Monica.

“Everyone gets along, and the kids are constantly the center of attention. Jennifer Garner, Ben Garner, and Jen Garner all wanted the kids to have a fantastic Halloween “a source informed the site who did not want to be identified. “The children are pals and wanted to go trick-or-treating as a group. It seemed only natural that they would all go together.” “Ben is working today again,” the insider continued, “so they wanted to enjoy a family weekend.” Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, are the exes’ three children. In June 2005, they married, and in June 2015, they announced their divorce. Their divorce was finalized in October of 2018.

Lopez, 52, is the mother of 13-year-old twins Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony, whom she married from June 2004 to July 2011.

Before meeting Garner, Affleck dated Lopez. They met in 2001 while both being cast in the film “Gigli,” and became engaged the following year. In 2003, they postponed their wedding and eventually called it off in early 2004.

Lopez and Affleck resumed their affair in April before making it official on Instagram for Lopez’s birthday in July.

After the two brought their respective children to the Magic Castle in L.A., an unnamed insider earlier told People that they “are in it for the long term.”

For Mother’s Day in May, Affleck shared never-before-seen images of his ex-wife and their children, including a family shot from a previous Halloween holiday in which he dressed as the Tin Man.

“I’m overjoyed to be able to share these children with you. The world’s luckiest parents, “He expressed himself on Instagram. “Thank you for everything you do. Happy Mother’s Day, everyone! Regards, their father.” The “Way Back” star previously told People that he considers himself “very fortunate” that Garner is the mother of his children. While Affleck and Garner’s marriage didn’t work out, they both believe it’s “essential for kids to see their parents appreciate one another and get along, whether they’re together or not,” according to Affleck. Garner, meanwhile, resumed her romance. The Washington Newsday Brief News is a daily newspaper published in Washington, D.C.