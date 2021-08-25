Jennifer Ellison shares a harrowing photo from her vacation accident.

Jennifer Ellison, star of Brookside, had to go to the hospital after a fish hook became hooked in her leg.

Mum-of-three Jennifer posted graphic photos of her leg with the hook in her thigh on social media.

In an Instagram post, the 38-year-old praised NHS workers for their assistance following the tragedy.

“How NOT to Sea Fish!!!” she said. I was caught!

“I just want to express my gratitude to the great NHS workers at Craignure Mull A&E for taking such good care of me and getting me out!”

Thankfully, Jennifer appears to be in good health, but her fans were quick to send her well wishes.

“I hope you’re doing well,” remarked lockshirley.

“Omg Jen, I hope you’re okay,” abbeypilling said.

“Oh my word,” fatmama 2 fitmama exclaimed, “I hope you’re not in too much agony and that you heal quickly.”

“Oh my goshhhh!!!” Rubypemberton exclaimed. Jen, I hope you’re doing well.”

“Ouch!” exclaimed emmajones2010. That appears to be extremely uncomfortable. “I hope everything is fine with you.”

Jennifer appeared to be on vacation with her three sons and husband Rob before her accident.

She posted pictures of herself and her family camping, on the beach, and on a boat ride.

“Having the best time ever!” Jennifer captioned the photos. For phone service and reception, I had to go 1.5 hours. Living off the land and water has taken me back to my roots, and I’m loving it! All that matters is that the kids are having a good time. “Bye-bye, and I’ll see you next week.”