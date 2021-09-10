Jennifer Aniston’s ‘Awkward’ Interview On ‘The One Show’ Gets a Reaction From Twitter: ‘Nothing Wrong.’

Jennifer Aniston was rumored to have had an unpleasant interview on “The One Show,” but Twitter users disagreed.

To promote the second season of “The Morning Show,” Aniston, 52, and Reese Witherspoon, 45, appeared on “The One Show.” The conversation, however, raised some eyebrows when Jermaine Jenas, Zoe Ball’s co-host, interrupted Aniston at one point to ask Witherspoon a question, according to Page Six.

“I discovered it’s a slow burn. You guys seem to be in a vampire state of mind and life. Everyone comes to life in the middle of the night, and it’s a slow train,” Aniston explained. “When I arrived at 5 a.m., the hallways were calm and people were just just waking up, but then the train started going and everything got crazier and crazier. It’s complete chaos.”

Jenas interjected, “Reese, I’ve got to be honest with you, Jennifer’s pretty much sold it to me that she’s not a morning person,” while Aniston was still speaking.

“Did I sell you that?” Uncomfortably, Aniston inquired of the host. He said, “A little bit, a little bit.”

“Did I receive a decent deal?” you might wonder. she continued.

Witherspoon said she was a morning person, and Aniston confirmed she was a night person, which worked for both of them because they could film at their favorite time.

Some Twitter users said it was Aniston who was weird throughout the interview, while others said it was the other way around.

“In interviews, Aniston is usually strange. One person wrote, “I don’t think she has a sense of humor.”

With a face with spiral eyes emoji, a second person wrote, “Jen developed a very deep voice for some reason, she was well odd.”

The majority, on the other hand, did not find the interview to be awkward in the least. It was all just routine to them, and nothing was out of the ordinary.

“I just finished watching Jennifer Aniston’s interview after seeing that there was some alleged difficulty… it wasn’t at all awkward. Nothing more than a standard video interview, with with delays and other issues. One user tweeted, “More non-news.”

“Did I miss the cringing part?” “I didn’t see anything wrong,” said another.

“She wasn’t awkward, but she didn’t appear to be on her game that day…. Nonetheless, we adore her!” A third user has been added.

Season 2 of “The Morning Show” will air on Apple TV+ on September 17.