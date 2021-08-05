Jennifer Aniston Wears Harry Styles’ Suit: ‘Just call me Harriet Styles,’ she says.

Jennifer Aniston was spotted wearing a suit that seems identical to one worn by Harry Styles at a previous event.

Apart from her mesmerizing beauty, Aniston recently performed a photoshoot for the cover story of InStyle’s September issue, and what got everyone’s attention was her dress.

Fans immediately noticed that the printed Gucci suit Aniston wore for the cover picture was identical to the one Styles wore at the 2021 Brit Awards in May.

Fans, predictably, couldn’t decide who looked the best in it. After all, choose between the two would be a difficult challenge.

Furthermore, both celebrities are recognized for their outstanding fashion sense, so it’s clear that the elegant geometric patterned suit with flared slacks and perfectly padded shoulders attracted to them both.

What makes their twinning predicament even more intriguing is how each of them customized the attire in their own unique way.

The suit was paired with a St. John top, a Carolina Bucci scarf, Suit Sium and David Webb accessories, and a pair of Gucci sneakers. According to Entertainment Tonight, the “Golden” singer complemented his ensemble with Gucci rings and a camel leather purse.

Interestingly, the actress from “We’re the Millers” was overjoyed because she wore the same outfit as Styles. She even shared a photo collage of their Gucci suits side by side on Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

In the caption, Aniston wrote, “Just call me Harriet Styles.”

In another Instagram Story, the actress revealed it wasn’t the first time she and Styles wore matching outfits, and she uploaded another photo of Styles wearing the same T-shirt she wore in a “Friends” episode.

This enthralled fans even more, with many expressing their delight at the two celebrities’ twinning moments.

“I can die quietly now because Jennifer Aniston is a harry styles fan and harry styles is a Jennifer Aniston fan,” one admirer tweeted.

Naturally, several admirers took advantage of the occasion to point out that Aniston was Styles’ first celebrity crush.

One fan said, “Harry’s first celebrity obsession was Jennifer Aniston, and now she’s renamed herself Harriet styles- HARRY HOW YOU DOIN.”

Styles has yet to respond to the posts, but it would be fascinating to learn how he felt about them.