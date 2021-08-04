Jennifer Aniston Terminates Relationships With People Who Refuse To Get Vaccinated: ‘It’s A Real Shame’

In the midst of the pandemic, Jennifer Aniston has opted to cut relations with pals who refused to acquire COVID-19 immunizations.

The 52-year-old “Friends” star recently spoke with InStyle for the September issue, and one of the topics she addressed was her decision to remove some individuals out of her life because they refused to get vaccinated against the coronavirus.

“I believe it is your moral and professional obligation to inform, because we aren’t all podded up and getting tested every single day,” Aniston remarked of the necessity to reveal one’s COVID-19 vaccination status in the midst of the ongoing global health catastrophe.

“[T]here is still a sizable group of anti-vaxxers or those who refuse to listen to the facts. It’s a big pity. I’ve recently lost a few people in my weekly routine because they rejected or refused to reveal [whether or not they had been vaccinated], which was unfortunate,” she said.

Although everyone has the right to their own view on the COVID-19 vaccines, the Hollywood actress believes that many of the opinions being circulated are based on “fear and misinformation.”

According to People, Aniston has been campaigning for all safety procedures since the pandemic began in March of last year, including the practice of social distancing and the wearing of masks in public.

In June, she urged her 37.7 million Instagram followers to wear masks in the face of the pandemic. She shared a selfie of herself wearing a black mask and a long message to her admirers explaining why it’s necessary for everyone to wear masks when leaving their houses.

“I recognize that wearing a mask is inconvenient and unpleasant. But don’t you think it’s even terrible that firms are closing down… There are employment losses… Workers in the health-care industry are completely exhausted. And since we aren’t doing enough, this virus has taken so many lives,” she added in the description.

Aniston went on to say that experts’ basic advice to wear masks has been “politicized at the price of people’s lives.” She speculated that this could be one of the reasons why so many individuals in the country have refused to take the required steps to bring the situation under control.

In her post, she ended, “If you care about human life, please… simply #wearadamnmask and encourage those around you to do the same.”