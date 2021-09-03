Jennifer Aniston Teases a New Brand, and Beauty Products Could Be on the Way.

Jennifer Aniston’s new brand could be revealing her beauty secrets.

On Instagram, the “Friends” alum posted photographs that appeared to hint at her new business venture. With a shushing face emoji in the caption, she said, “Something’s coming.”

Two photos of Aniston were included in the post. She appeared to be walking on the set of a picture shoot in the first photo. She was sitting in the second image, with her hands behind her head. She was photographed with her back to the camera, highlighting her cascading, wavy golden hair.

Aniston named the line LolaVie, which will debut on September 8. According to People, despite Aniston’s lack of details regarding the business, official trademark filings for the company from the United States Patent and Trademark Office indicate that the company is producing a range of beauty items.

Hair care, face and body lotions, candles, face and body soaps, nail care, and deodorant are among the products offered by the company.

Aniston’s admirers reacted positively to her message almost instantly. Several of them couldn’t wait to get their hands on it.

Arron Crascall said, “We’re ready.”

“And it’ll be fantastic!!!” Amy Sedaris was also mentioned.

Katie Aselton commented, “Please tell [me]you are introducing “LEGS FOR DAYS by JA: how to get stems the length of a supermodel at any height.”

“I can’t wait!!!!” says the narrator. Bruce Bozzi added a heart emoji to his post.

“I AM SO EXCITED, MAMA!” OMG!!!!” another fan commented.

“BUSINESSWOMAN JENNIFER ANISTON” Another admirer exclaimed, “I know that’s right!!!”

It wasn’t the first time Aniston had introduced LolaVie to the public, according to the site. She launched her own fragrance, Lolavie, in 2010 under the same name, which she described as a “nonperfume perfume.”

“I’d been asked to do things in the past, but it never felt natural. However, when Leon [Falic, head of the Falic Fashion Group] approached me about being a part of the process from start to finish, I thought to myself, “This might be a creative expression.” And instead of plastering my name on anything, it’s turned out to be an extension of myself,” she told Women’s Wear Daily at the time.

Miss Dior and Anais Anais were the first scents she ever tried, according to the “Morning Show” star. Calèche was worn by her mother, and a body splash was used by her grandmother. Those odors were really overwhelming for her. Lolavie was described by her as “sexy and clean” as well as “floral, but not too flowery.”

“I want people to ask, ‘What is that?’” says the artist. You have a wonderful scent!’ But, above all, Brief News from Washington Newsday.