Jennifer Aniston Reveals a Shocking Castmate Crush That Will Have Fans Screaming for Days at the ‘Friends’ Reunion Jennifer Aniston Reveals a Shocking Castmate Crush That Will Have Fans Screaming for Days at the ‘Friends’ Reunion

Ross and Rachel’s relationship was one of the pillars of the Friends universe, whether you believe they were on a break or not. More than one plot was driven by their continual will they/won’t they. The connection between performers David Schwimmer and Jennifer Aniston was unmistakable, even if the characters seemed to always find a way to screw up their relationships. Aniston has revealed the reason behind their enthralling relationship on HBO’s Friends: The Reunion.

Jennifer Aniston discloses her secret crush during the Friends reunion.

[Warning: This page includes Friends: The Reunion spoilers.]

When an onscreen couple appears to have chemistry, viewers frequently wish for the performers to be in a real-life relationship. It almost happened, Schwimmer and Aniston confessed during the Friends reunion.

“I had a tremendous crush on Jen in the first season,” Schwimmer revealed at the Friends reunion. “We were both crushing hard on each other at one point — but it was like two ships passing [in the night]since one of us was constantly in a relationship.”

Regrettably, the two preferred to keep things businesslike.

Schwimmer explained, “We never violated that limit — we respected it.”

Following that, the two reminisced about their almost-romance.

#friendsreunion pic.twitter.com/ukNhz1SaZZ THEY ARE GIVING US SO MUCH

— hbomaxPOP | originals (@HBOMaxPop) May 19, 2021

“I remember saying at one point to David, ‘It’s going to be such a bummer if the first time you and I actually kiss is … on national television!’ Sure enough, the first time we kissed was in that coffee shop,” Aniston said. “So we just channeled all of our adoration and love for each other into Ross and Rachel.”

Did Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer ever hook up?

Though Schwimmer and Aniston said they never crossed any lines, fellow castmate Matt LeBlanc called them out during the Friends reunion.

"Bulls*it!" he said…