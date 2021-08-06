Jennifer Aniston retaliates to a netizen who chastised her for forming friendships with unvaccinated people.

On her Instagram Story, Jennifer Aniston described why she cut ties with people who refused to get vaccinated.

In a recent interview, the “Friends” star brazenly stated that she lost some individuals in her life because she severed relations with those who refused to get vaccinated and others who refused to reveal their vaccination status during the pandemic. On Thursday, she chose to respond to a question regarding the matter from one of her fans.

Aniston’s first post, which contained a photo of her wearing a black face mask that she had previously uploaded on Instagram, stated, “These comments.”

“But isn’t she protected if she’s been vaccinated?” A question from one of her followers was visible in her post: “Why be scared about unvaccinated around her?”

The star of “Murder Mystery” realized that others would be wondering the same thing, so she decided to react in a follow-up post.

“Because you can still give it to me if you have the variant,” Aniston wrote. “I could get a little sick, but I’m not going to the hospital or dying.” BUT I COULD GIVE IT TO SOMEONE WHO HAS NOT RECEIVED THE VACCINE AND WHOSE HEALTH IS COMPROMISED (OR WHO HAS A PRE-EXISTING CONDITION) – putting their lives at jeopardy. That is why I am concerned. Here, we have to be concerned about more than just ourselves.”

In an interview with InStyle, Jennifer Aniston discussed her thoughts on vaccinations. She made it obvious that anti-vaxxers are not welcome in her company.

“It’s a big pity. I’ve recently lost a couple people from my weekly routine who hesitated or refused to reveal [whether or not they had been vaccinated], which was unfortunate,” Aniston remarked.

“I believe it is your moral and professional responsibility to enlighten, as we are not all podded up and tested on a daily basis. It’s difficult since everyone has the right to their own view, but many of them don’t seem to be founded on anything other than fear or propaganda.”

Aniston’s speech has elicited various reactions on Twitter. Although many people applauded her decision, others were critical because some people are recommended not to get vaccinated owing to health concerns.

"Ugh, I don't drop pals who haven't been vaccinated. I have a wonderful buddy who is dealing with major health concerns and is undergoing surgery. Her doctor informed her that she would be unable to receive the immunization. That is a proven fact. As a result, I.