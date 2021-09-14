Jennifer Aniston Responds to David Schwimmer Dating Rumors: “It Was Bizarre.”

Jennifer Aniston has stated that she is not dating David Schwimmer, her “Friends” co-star.

Shortly after they met for the HBO Max “Friends” reunion special in May, rumors that Aniston, 52, and Schwimmer, 54, were dating appeared. The actress, on the other hand, brushed aside the relationship rumors.

“Wow, that was strange. Actually, I couldn’t believe it. I mean, really? During a joint interview with her “Morning Show” co-star Reese Witherspoon on Entertainment Tonight, Aniston said, “That’s my brother.”

“However, I understand,” Aniston added.

“It simply goes to show how optimistic people are about their imaginations and ambitions coming true.”

According to an article published last month, the two former co-stars have been spending time together at her house, prompting romance rumors to quickly spread on social media. However, Aniston’s and Schwimmer’s representatives, who played Rachel Green and Ross Geller on the comedy series, rejected the dating allegations right afterwards.

During the May reunion special of “Friends,” host James Corden asked the group if they had ever seen sparks fly in real life. Schwimmer acknowledged to having a “big crush” on Aniston when she recommended he answer the question.

“I had a tremendous crush on Jen in the first season,” Schwimmer admitted, to which Aniston answered, “It was reciprocated.”

During the production of “Friends,” Schwimmer revealed that they “were crushing hard on each other.” They never went beyond friendship, he claimed, since “one of us was always in a relationship and we never crossed that threshold.” That was something we respected.”

“Friends: The Reunion” was a tremendous hit with sitcom aficionados. It was also nominated for four Emmys, which Aniston finds “amazing.”

She added of the nods, “It’s quite amazing, and it was kind of unexpected.” “We’re in the same category as ‘Hamilton,’ so that’s the closest I’ll get to a Broadway show. But, certainly, it was a pleasant surprise.”

While witnessing the reunion, Witherspoon, who played Aniston’s sister on “Friends,” said she was moved to tears.

She stated of the show’s reunion special, “I sobbed three times watching you guys.” “It takes me back to a point in my life. So you lived it, but we were there to witness it, and it was significant to me. I recall having a small child and being a mother, and you were my friends.”

Aniston and Witherspoon are gearing up for the second season of “The Morning Show,” which premieres this Friday on Apple TV+.