Jennifer Aniston Reacts To Paul Rudd Being Dubbed “The Sexiest Man Alive”

Jennifer Aniston has reacted to Paul Rudd being named the “Sexiest Man Alive” for the year 2021 by People magazine. The “Friends” actress congratulated the actor on his latest success on Instagram Stories on Thursday, adding she’s “very pleased” for him.

Aniston wrote, “This makes me very pleased.” She said, “We’ve ALWAYS known this, but Paul Rudd is officially @people’s Sexiest Man Live!” In her post, she included a snippet from Rudd’s photoshoot.

Aniston also shared a shot of the two of them cuddling from their 1998 romantic comedy “The Object of My Affection,” emphasizing that her co-star hasn’t changed much over the years. She captioned the photo, “You don’t age, which is weird.” “But,” Aniston continued, “we still love you.”

In addition to “The Object of My Affection,” the “Morning Show” actress and Rudd co-starred in the 2012 comedy “Wanderlust.” However, Rudd’s most remembered television role was as Mike Hannigan, the husband of Lisa Kudrow’s character Phoebe, in “Friends.”

On Tuesday’s episode of “The Late Show With Stephen Colbert,” Rudd was named “Sexiest Man Alive.” During the program, presenter Stephen Colbert, a self-proclaimed “Sexiness Adjudicator,” welcomed Rudd under the guise of simply promoting his forthcoming feature “Ghostbusters: Afterlife,” and Rudd was forced to engage in a farce about having his sexiness levels scientifically checked.

Colbert informed Rudd that he was not sexy after an unpleasant medical examination. “I just got the lab results back, and look… You tested negative for sexy, there’s no other way to put it. “I’m sorry,” he apologized to Rudd.

When Rudd meekly accepted the prognosis, Colbert flipped the script, declaring humility to be the most sexiest quality of all, before informing his guest that he had just been named People’s Sexiest Man Alive. “Do you not notice Paul?” Nothing is more appealing than humility. That was the last exam, and you passed it, Paul. You’re a hottie! He declared, “You’re the Sexiest Man Alive.”

Colbert revealed the cover of People Magazine, which featured Rudd and was also published on the publication’s official Instagram page.