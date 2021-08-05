Jennifer Aniston on Jennifer Lopez’s ‘Red Carpet Mastery’: ‘She’s So Gorgeous’

Jennifer Aniston is awestruck by Jennifer Lopez’s ability on the red carpet.

In an interview with InStyle, the 52-year-old “Friends” veteran gushed over Lopez, saying that he “rules the red carpet.”

Aniston told the singer-site, actress’s “I want to know what gives her the face like she’s about to seethe.”

“It’s incredible. She’s on the verge of becoming enraged at someone, yet she’s just so beautiful. “I can’t believe I’m standing here,” she says.

While most people would need months or years of work to achieve the “Hustlers” star’s dazzling red carpet grin, Aniston doesn’t “believe she’s trying” to appear so wonderful.

Lopez, she said, “fell out of bed that way.” “She’s a performer,” says the narrator.

Although Aniston does not consider herself a red carpet veteran like Lopez, she claims she has received some excellent advice on how to pose for photographers and steal the show at star-studded events throughout the years. She is, however, continuously on the hunt for her own signature red carpet postures.

“It depends on your stylist; they may say, ‘Never do this!’ Always remember to do this!’ ‘Well, that feels strange,’ I think. “I have no idea how to go down a red carpet, but you do your best,” Aniston admitted.

One of the things she’s picked up over the years is to “attempt to connect with those folks carrying cameras,” according to the “Morning Show” star.

“Some of them I’ve known for a long time, so I’ll say hello,” Aniston added. It’s easier for me if I’m having an honest conversation with someone.”

Aniston’s beautiful red carpet looks are aided by her healthy lifestyle. She makes it a point to get adequate sleep, eat a nutritious food, and exercise on a daily basis.

“Last fall, I had an injury and was only able to perform Pilates, which I adore. But I was missing the kind of sweat that you get when you just go for it,” Aniston explained. “I’m resuming my 15-15-15 workout, which consists of a 15-minute spin, elliptical, and run. Then there’s the old school: I can run around a gym chasing myself. Even if it’s only for ten minutes a day, I need to move.”

Meanwhile, following the release of her cover shoot for InStyle, Aniston became a trending subject on social media, with one snap showing her wearing the same Gucci suit as Harry Styles.

Styles wore the suit to the 2021 Brit Awards in May, pairing it with Gucci sneakers and a leather jacket, which has a unique print with brown tones. Brief News from Washington Newsday.