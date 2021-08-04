Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Hosting “The Bachelor” After Chris Harrison’s Exit: “I’ll Do That” Jennifer Aniston Jokes About Hosting “The Bachelor” After Chris Harrison’s Exit: “I’ll Do That”

After Chris Harrison’s departure from “The Bachelor,” Jennifer Aniston has expressed interest in presenting the reality dating show.

Aniston, 52, is a die-hard fan of ABC’s “Bachelor” series. The “Friends” alum was asked about the idea of hosting the dating show after Harrison’s departure from the franchise in a recent interview with InStyle.

“I don’t know, God. Not simply Chris Harrison — or whoever the host is now — but a psychologist or psychiatrist, I believe. According to Us Weekly, Aniston said, “There should be someone they can talk to.”

Although the “Murder Mystery” star isn’t sure if she’s the right person to help the show’s contestants find love, she doesn’t mind assisting them in talking through their problems. She is also willing to accept the position.

“All right, I’ll take care of it. Gladly. She quipped, “I’ll be the one picking flowers in the rose garden.”

After two decades as the franchise’s host, Harrison stepped down. His departure came after a contentious interview with Rachel Lindsay in which he appeared to defend Rachael Kirkconnell against racial accusations based on images she took at an antebellum plantation-themed fraternity event in 2018. Harrison has previously apologized for what he said during the interview and admitted to not knowing anything about the subject.

“I’ve spent the last several days listening to the suffering caused by my words, and I’m profoundly sorry. Friends, colleagues, and strangers all suffered as a result of my stupidity. “I have no one but myself to blame for what I said and how I said it,” he wrote on Instagram.

“I am deeply sorry to the Black and BIPOC communities. My remarks were poisonous. I’m listening, and I really apologize for my stupidity and any harm I may have caused you,” he continued.

Meanwhile, when asked which of the franchise’s environments she preferred, Aniston chose “Bachelor in Paradise.”

“The best version of ‘The Bachelor,’ in my opinion, is the island — ‘Bachelor in Paradise,’” she says.

Justin Anderson, a celebrity hairstylist and star of “Very Cavallari,” is one of the people who can attest to Aniston’s fondness for “The Bachelor.” They used to talk about the series everytime he styled her hair, he claims.

"It's weird because when I do 'Bachelor' people and post it on social media, Jennifer Aniston is like, 'Wait, did you just meet so-and-so?' the next time I see her. Like.