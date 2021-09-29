Jennifer Aniston Is Ready To Date Again: ‘I Think It’s Time,’ she says.

Jennifer Aniston thinks it’s about time she starts dating again. Despite enjoying her single life, the “Friends” star told Bruce Bozzi on Sirius XM’s “Radio Andy” earlier this week that she is ready to be in a relationship again.

“No one significant has crossed my path yet, but I believe it is time,” she told Bozzi. “I believe I am ready to share myself with someone else.”

During her appearance, the 52-year-old actress claimed that she had been in relationships since she was 20, and that she is relishing her time as a single lady in her fifties.

“I didn’t want to date for a long time, and I enjoyed being my own woman without being in a couple,” she explained, adding, “I’d been in a couple since I was 20, so there was something really pleasant about taking the time.”

Aniston went on to claim that she’s more of a “old school girl,” and that she doesn’t believe in using dating apps like Tinder or Raya to find love. “People no longer approach strangers. That is not the case. “It’s strange,” she commented.

A first kiss, according to the star of “The Morning Show,” is “very crucial” and plays a “big impact” in determining compatibility. However, she stated that when looking for a suitable companion, she looks for particular personality features.

“The ease with which the discussion flows the first time,” she explained, adding, “Confidence, but not cockiness.” Please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please, please Generous and considerate of others. You know, very few necessities required.”

Aniston has stated that she admires males who maintain a healthy lifestyle. “I think fitness is important and not just about how you look but I want to be around here for a long time and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80,” she said.

The actress stated earlier this month that she wants to meet someone from outside of Hollywood. She was previously married to Brad Pitt and Justin Theroux and linked to Vince Vaughn, Bradley Cooper, John Mayer and Gerard Butler.